Google's new website lets you check if media is AI-generated
What's the story
Google has launched a new website that lets users check if an image, video, or audio clip is generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The tool was previously available for select journalists, media professionals, and researchers during last year's Google I/O. Now, the tech giant is making it accessible to everyone. The wedsite (synthid.com) supports a wide range of formats for images (JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, WEBP), videos (MP4, MOV) and audio files (WAV).
Tool details
SynthID is used to detect AI-created media
Google uses a tool called SynthID to detect whether media is created by AI. The company's models, Nano Banana, Veo, and Lyria, and generative tools like Gemini, Flow, ProducerAI, and Vids use SynthID to watermark any content they create.
Notably, other tech giants such as OpenAI and NVIDIA also support this technology.
Integration
Google has integrated SynthID into Gemini app and Chrome browser
Google has integrated SynthID verification into its Gemini app and Chrome browser.
The company revealed that users currently make one million requests every day to verify content.
This shows the growing demand for tools that can distinguish between AI-generated and human-created media.
Tool limitations
Limitations of the SynthID detector
Despite its capabilities, the SynthID Detector has some limitations. It may not be able to detect AI-generated content in all cases due to different watermarking standards used by other companies.
Additionally, it might not differentiate between fully AI-generated and partially edited content or specify which parts of a piece of content are synthetic.
Future prospects
Other companies are also exploring AI detection tools
The SynthID Detector is still a work in progress, with no universal checker available on the market yet.
Meta has been testing its own web tool that can detect images created or edited with its latest Muse technology.
Over time, more companies may adopt SynthID detection, making the system even more comprehensive for users seeking to verify AI-generated media.