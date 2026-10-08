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Home / News / Technology News / Google's new website lets you check if media is AI-generated
Google's new website lets you check if media is AI-generated
The tool was previously limited to select users

Google's new website lets you check if media is AI-generated

By Mudit Dube
Oct 08, 2026
12:36 pm
What's the story

Google has launched a new website that lets users check if an image, video, or audio clip is generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The tool was previously available for select journalists, media professionals, and researchers during last year's Google I/O. Now, the tech giant is making it accessible to everyone. The wedsite (synthid.com) supports a wide range of formats for images (JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, WEBP), videos (MP4, MOV) and audio files (WAV).

Tool details

SynthID is used to detect AI-created media

Google uses a tool called SynthID to detect whether media is created by AI. The company's models, Nano Banana, Veo, and Lyria, and generative tools like Gemini, Flow, ProducerAI, and Vids use SynthID to watermark any content they create.

Notably, other tech giants such as OpenAI and NVIDIA also support this technology.

Integration

Google has integrated SynthID into Gemini app and Chrome browser

Google has integrated SynthID verification into its Gemini app and Chrome browser.

The company revealed that users currently make one million requests every day to verify content.

This shows the growing demand for tools that can distinguish between AI-generated and human-created media.

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Tool limitations

Limitations of the SynthID detector

Despite its capabilities, the SynthID Detector has some limitations. It may not be able to detect AI-generated content in all cases due to different watermarking standards used by other companies.

Additionally, it might not differentiate between fully AI-generated and partially edited content or specify which parts of a piece of content are synthetic.

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Future prospects

Other companies are also exploring AI detection tools

The SynthID Detector is still a work in progress, with no universal checker available on the market yet.

Meta has been testing its own web tool that can detect images created or edited with its latest Muse technology.

Over time, more companies may adopt SynthID detection, making the system even more comprehensive for users seeking to verify AI-generated media.

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