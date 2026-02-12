Google to make online search, shopping more conversational with AI

Google is planning to significantly change the way we search and shop online by 2026. The company has announced that future searches will be more conversational, with AI -powered answers and new ad formats integrated into results. In a recent letter, Vidhya Srinivasan, Google's VP and GM of Ads and Commerce, explained that people are no longer using search the traditional way.

Evolution Shifting from keywords to conversations Srinivasan noted that instead of entering short keywords, many users are now asking full questions, uploading photos, and engaging in back-and-forth conversations with AI tools. This evolution is making search more interactive. It can now provide detailed answers, suggestions, and comparisons within a single response. For consumers, this could make searching feel more like talking to an assistant than browsing websites one by one.

Advertising innovation Ads in AI mode Srinivasan revealed that Google is testing new types of ads in what it calls AI Mode. In this mode, ads will be integrated into the conversation and clearly marked as sponsored. For instance, if a user asks about the best shoes for running, search may first show helpful recommendations followed by sponsored listings from retailers selling those shoes. The goal is to simplify comparisons and purchasing without starting a new search.

Advertisement

Promotional strategy Direct offers for instant deals Google is also testing a feature called Direct Offers, which would let brands display special deals to shoppers who appear ready to buy. These offers could be discounts, loyalty rewards, or product bundles. Srinivasan clarified that this wouldn't change regular prices for everyone but would simply highlight offers at the right time. The company is also testing similar features in travel-related searches where users often compare flights and hotels before booking.

Advertisement