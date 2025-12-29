Google shares 40 AI tips to boost your daily tasks

Google has shared a comprehensive list of 40 tips to help users get the most out of its products. The guide, released as part of Google's year-end roundup, covers Search, Photos, Maps, Workspace, and the Gemini app. It highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from experimental features to everyday tools in Google's ecosystem. The tips focus on practical use cases such as researching topics, planning travel, or improving productivity at work.

Search improvements AI's role in enhancing Google Search You can use Gemini to simplify complex topics with step-by-step explanations and visuals, making even the densest material easier to understand. You can turn long research papers into interactive guides, breaking them down into digestible sections. In AI Mode on Search, ask multi-part questions to receive structured answers. Gemini also helps compare options, whether loans, gadgets, or travel plans, ensuring you make informed decisions efficiently.

App integration Circle to Search provides instant explanations without switching apps You can enable Circle to Search for instant explanations without switching apps, and combine it with NotebookLM's Fast Research to quickly scan a topic. For more in-depth exploration, switch to Deep Research in NotebookLM to generate detailed reports. You can create flashcards and quizzes automatically for study sessions, and Gemini's Guided Learning feature offers homework help and concept clarity. Simplify dense web text using the Simplify feature in the Google app for easier reading and comprehension.

Feature expansion AI-powered Flight Deals help find cheaper travel options Use Gemini hands-free while navigating in Google Maps to get directions, restaurant recommendations, and parking information during drives. AI-powered Flight Deals help find cheaper travel options, while Canvas in AI Mode allows building trip itineraries directly in Search. You can save locations from screenshots straight into Google Maps lists and ask follow-up questions inside Circle to Search for deeper context. Continuous translation on screen is also possible with Circle to Search, making browsing and navigation seamless.