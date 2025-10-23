Google should be regulated for its AI practices: Cloudflare CEO
Cloudflare's CEO, Matthew Prince, is calling on UK regulators to step in and keep Google's AI practices in check.
He says Google uses its powerful web crawler to grab content for AI without paying creators, giving it an unfair edge.
In his words: "Google acts as if it has a right to all the content in the world, even if it doesn't pay for it."
Prince is pushing for new rules that would let creators license their work to AI companies through an open marketplace.
Prince's concerns about AI's impact on the web
Prince warns that AI-powered "answer engines" like Google's could pull visitors away from original websites, making it harder for creators to earn money or get noticed.
His call comes as more people question how their work gets used—and who profits—in today's rapidly changing digital landscape.
Prince's journey and his mission
Prince co-founded Cloudflare, a major company that helps keep the internet running smoothly and securely.
He's become a leading voice on tech fairness, often speaking up about how big players like Google shape the future of online content.