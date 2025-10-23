Google should be regulated for its AI practices: Cloudflare CEO Technology Oct 23, 2025

Cloudflare's CEO, Matthew Prince, is calling on UK regulators to step in and keep Google's AI practices in check.

He says Google uses its powerful web crawler to grab content for AI without paying creators, giving it an unfair edge.

In his words: "Google acts as if it has a right to all the content in the world, even if it doesn't pay for it."

Prince is pushing for new rules that would let creators license their work to AI companies through an open marketplace.