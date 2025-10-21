Google shuts NYC office for bed bug infestation
Google had to close its Chelsea office in Manhattan over the weekend after bed bugs were found in the Chelsea campus, with inspections carried out in several buildings.
Employees were advised to stay home while exterminators—and even a sniffer dog—took care of the problem.
By Monday, the office was back open and everyone could return.
Google rolled out new guidelines
To keep things under control, Google's Environmental, Health & Safety team rolled out new guidelines.
Staff were told to report any bed bug sightings or symptoms, and to get professional help if they thought their homes might be affected.
Google is also checking other New York offices just to be safe.
Bed bugs are hard to get rid of
Bed bugs are hard to get rid of and spread easily through bags and clothes—making them a real headache for city offices.
Even tech giants like Google have to stay on their toes, showing how tricky pest control can be in busy urban spaces.