Google Translate celebrates 20th anniversary with AI 'Pronunciation practice' feature
Technology
Google Translate just hit its 20th anniversary and dropped a new "Pronunciation Practice" feature.
This update uses AI to help you nail your accent in English, Spanish, or Hindi, currently rolling out in the US and India.
AI evaluates pronunciation and suggests improvements
You type a phrase, listen to how it should sound, then try saying it yourself. The AI listens and highlights where you can improve.
It's all about making language learning more interactive (and honestly, way more helpful) for more than 1 billion users who rely on Google Translate.