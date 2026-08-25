Google unveils August 2026 system updates across Android and devices
Google just announced its August 2026 System Updates, bringing handy new features to Android phones, Wear OS watches, Google and Android TV, Android Auto, and even PCs.
The changes touch everything from the Play Store to device security, and will roll out gradually.
Play Store bundles and tap-to-share
The Play Store now has curated app bundles for easier browsing and video highlights directly within Ask Play.
Play Protect got smarter at spotting sketchy apps.
With the new Tap to Share in Google Play Services, you can move files or contacts between devices with a quick tap: super convenient!
Wear OS users get a single dashboard for Location Sharing plus better workout route tracking.
PCs also get smoother multi-device setup and access to beta features.
And as always: bug fixes and extra security under the hood.