Google unveils Gmail's 'Manage Subscriptions' tool
Tired of endless promo emails? Gmail just dropped a "Manage subscriptions" feature to help you find and ditch unwanted mailing lists in a few taps.
Chris Doan, Gmail's Director of Product, says this update is all about tackling the flood of promotional emails that clutter up our inboxes.
How the new feature works
The feature sorts your active subscriptions by sender and email volume, letting you see everything at a glance and unsubscribe automatically—no more hunting for tiny links.
It's rolling out now on web, with Android and iOS following soon, and will be available to most Gmail users worldwide within two weeks.