Replit forms strategic partnership with Microsoft
Replit, the platform where you can code right in your browser, has joined forces with Microsoft.
Their goal? To let anyone—yes, even non-coders—build and launch apps just by using natural language.
With this partnership, Replit connects directly to Microsoft Azure's cloud tools like Container Apps and Virtual Machines.
Replit's revenue shot from $10 million to $100 million
This move isn't just about tech giants shaking hands—it could totally change how people create software at work.
Over 500,000 business users already use Replit to build things without deep coding skills.
Plus, Replit's revenue shot from $10 million to $100 million in just six months, showing how fast it's growing and why big names like Google Cloud might want to watch their backs.