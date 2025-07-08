Replit forms strategic partnership with Microsoft

Replit's revenue shot from $10 million to $100 million

This move isn't just about tech giants shaking hands—it could totally change how people create software at work.

Over 500,000 business users already use Replit to build things without deep coding skills.

Plus, Replit's revenue shot from $10 million to $100 million in just six months, showing how fast it's growing and why big names like Google Cloud might want to watch their backs.