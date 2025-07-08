Humanoid robot participates in Chinese graduation ceremony Technology Jul 08, 2025

A humanoid robot named Shuang Shuang just made history by graduating from Shuangshi High School in Fujian, China.

At the ceremony on July 1, 2025, Shuang Shuang walked the stage with a tote bag, shook hands with a teacher, picked up a certificate, and even posed for photos—earning applause from everyone there.

It's a pretty cool example of robots stepping into real-life moments that used to be just for humans.