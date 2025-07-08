Humanoid robot participates in Chinese graduation ceremony
A humanoid robot named Shuang Shuang just made history by graduating from Shuangshi High School in Fujian, China.
At the ceremony on July 1, 2025, Shuang Shuang walked the stage with a tote bag, shook hands with a teacher, picked up a certificate, and even posed for photos—earning applause from everyone there.
It's a pretty cool example of robots stepping into real-life moments that used to be just for humans.
China is going all-in on robotics
China is going all-in on robotics and wants to be a global leader—events like this show how fast things are moving.
From robot dogs helping US security teams to Elon Musk's Optimus doing household chores, robots are popping up everywhere.
With big showcases like Wuhan's World Robot Carnival, it's clear: the future with robots isn't science fiction anymore—it's happening right now.