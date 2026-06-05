Google updates Wallet and Pay with Direct Checkout feature
Technology
Google has announced updates to Wallet and Pay, aiming to make online checkouts faster and less of a hassle.
The new Google Pay Direct Checkout lets you use your saved payment methods right on a store's checkout page: no more typing out card numbers or bouncing between payment screens.
Wallet gains age verification, European IDs
Wallet is also adding support for digital IDs in more European countries, so you can store and show your ID from your phone.
Plus, there is a new age verification feature that keeps your personal information private while still proving you are old enough for certain purchases.
With extra security upgrades and quicker authentication, Google is making it easier (and safer) to shop online.