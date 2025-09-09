Google Veo 3 video tools get HD, vertical video support
Google just upgraded its Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast AI video tools, adding crisp 1080p HD and TikTok-style vertical (9:16) video support.
Right now, only developers get early access, but these features are currently limited to developers via the Gemini API, with consumer availability expected at a later date.
Pricing and plans
Developers can now pick full HD resolution and a vertical format when generating videos.
The Veo 3 Fast plan costs ₹1,950/month (AI Pro tier), while the standard Veo 3 is pricier at ₹24,500/month (AI Ultra tier).
Good news: per-second generation prices have dropped sharply—Veo 3 is down to $0.40/sec (from $0.75), and Veo 3 Fast is just $0.15/sec.
Impact on creators
These upgrades let creators make sharper, more social-ready videos—perfect for mobile platforms.
Lower prices mean more people can experiment with high-quality AI-generated content without overspending.
If you're into making cool clips or social content, this update makes pro-level video tools way more accessible.