Google Veo 3 video tools get HD, vertical video support Technology Sep 09, 2025

Google just upgraded its Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast AI video tools, adding crisp 1080p HD and TikTok-style vertical (9:16) video support.

Right now, only developers get early access, but these features are currently limited to developers via the Gemini API, with consumer availability expected at a later date.