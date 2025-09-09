Next Article
AMD's FSR 4 is here: How to download and install
AMD just rolled out FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), its latest AI-powered upscaling tech for gamers.
This upgrade boosts both performance and visuals by sharpening details and cutting out annoying glitches like ghosting.
With the new Adrenalin driver, FSR 4 already works with more than 85 games—including big names like Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghost of Tsushima—if you've got a Radeon RX 9000 series or newer GPU.
How to get started with FSR 4
FSR 4 supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11, so most PC gamers are covered.
It uses high-quality game data processed on AMD's Instinct GPUs to deliver clearer graphics.
AMD says they're looking for player feedback to keep making FSR even better in future updates, so your experience could help shape what comes next.