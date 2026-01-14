Google Veo AI now lets you generate 4K vertical videos

Google has updated its Veo 3.1 AI video model, adding new visual enhancements to the "Ingredients to Video" tool. The update will allow users to create native vertical videos for social media platforms using reference images. This is a major improvement as it will make the videos generated from reference images more expressive and dynamic.

Feature expansion Enhanced video generation capabilities The updated Veo 3.1 model allows users to generate videos from up to three reference images. These can include character subjects, backgrounds, and textures, giving more control over the final output. Google claims this update will make videos "more expressive and creative," with "richer dialogue and storytelling." The consistency improvements are also notable as Veo 3.1 now ensures a character looks the same across different clips and environments.

User convenience Vertical video support and upscaling features The updated model also supports vertical outputs, allowing users to output videos in a native 9:16 aspect ratio. This is particularly useful for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The update also brings an improved upscaling feature, letting Veo 3.1 users upscale their generated videos to 4K resolution from the previous limit of 1080p. Google says that 1080p video generation has also been improved for "a sharper, cleaner video."