Google Vids gets animated captions for your social videos
Google just dropped animated captions in its Vids editor, making it easier to create eye-catching subtitles for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more.
Instead of plain white text on black, you can now pick from fun styles with different fonts and backgrounds—so your videos stand out.
How it works
Open a project in Vids, hit Captions in the sidebar, and choose animations for scenes or the whole video.
There's a style library to browse, plus you can still use classic captions if you want.
Manual edits and .srt/.sub file uploads are supported too—handy for customizing or importing subtitles.
30 languages covered
Animated captions work in 30 languages—including English, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, French, Japanese and more—allowing creators to add captions in those languages.
Available to almost everyone
This feature is rolling out right away to most Google Workspace plans (Business, Enterprise, Education etc.), as well as individual users on AI Pro/Ultra plans.
No admin setup needed; just start using it!