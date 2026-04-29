Google Wallet app gets subtle top left gradient homepage update
Google Wallet just got a subtle makeover: the app's homepage now features a soft gradient in the top-left corner, with the yellow card slimmer and the blue and red sections glowing a bit more, while the homescreen app icon itself has not yet been updated.
The change isn't super dramatic, but it gives the app a slightly modern vibe, following in the footsteps of other recent Google icon updates.
Google Wallet update precedes passes redesign
You'll spot the updated icon in the top-left corner inside the app, though your home screen might still show the old one for now (if you're on version 26.19).
This tweak comes ahead of a bigger redesign for Wallet's passes feature, so more changes could be on the way soon.
And yep, Google's definitely on a gradient kick lately: Search 'G,' Gemini, Home, Photos, and Maps have all gotten similar updates recently.