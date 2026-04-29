Google Wallet app gets subtle top left gradient homepage update

Google Wallet update precedes passes redesign

You'll spot the updated icon in the top-left corner inside the app, though your home screen might still show the old one for now (if you're on version 26.19).

This tweak comes ahead of a bigger redesign for Wallet's passes feature, so more changes could be on the way soon.

And yep, Google's definitely on a gradient kick lately: Search 'G,' Gemini, Home, Photos, and Maps have all gotten similar updates recently.