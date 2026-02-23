Google Weather no longer available on Android: Here's why
What's the story
Google is retiring the classic Android Weather feature, a popular mini-app among users. The change will see a revamped weather interface within Google Search take its place. The move marks a major shift in how information is presented on Android devices. The transition was first reported by 9to5Google, which noted that the shortcut to launch the dedicated Google Weather experience now redirects users to a Search-based weather results page.
User experience
What was the original Google Weather experience?
The original Google Weather interface was a full-screen feature within the Google app, not a standalone app. It opened into a distraction-free layout with Google's "Froggy" background. Users could see current conditions, swipe through a 10-day forecast, and switch between saved cities quickly without ads or unrelated search results. This was the fastest way to check weather on non-Pixel Android devices without third-party apps.
Design changes
The new interface is a Google search results page
The new interface, which opens via the same shortcut, is a Google Search results page. It includes key information such as hourly forecasts, a 10-day outlook, air quality data and detailed weather metrics. However, it also includes additional links and related queries like any other search results page. This change gives users more information and modern design touches but takes away the focused simplicity that made the old Froggy screen so efficient.
Device impact
Impact on Pixel users and the broader trend
Google Pixel device owners are largely unaffected by this change. The phones come with a dedicated Pixel Weather app, which still offers a more contained experience. However, the shift mainly affects non-Pixel Android users who relied on the Google Weather shortcut as their default forecasting tool. This move is part of a larger trend where Google is consolidating experiences within Search rather than keeping separate mini-apps for different tasks like weather updates.