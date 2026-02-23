Google Weather no longer available on Android: Here's why

Google is retiring the classic Android Weather feature, a popular mini-app among users. The change will see a revamped weather interface within Google Search take its place. The move marks a major shift in how information is presented on Android devices. The transition was first reported by 9to5Google, which noted that the shortcut to launch the dedicated Google Weather experience now redirects users to a Search-based weather results page.

User experience What was the original Google Weather experience? The original Google Weather interface was a full-screen feature within the Google app, not a standalone app. It opened into a distraction-free layout with Google's "Froggy" background. Users could see current conditions, swipe through a 10-day forecast, and switch between saved cities quickly without ads or unrelated search results. This was the fastest way to check weather on non-Pixel Android devices without third-party apps.

Design changes The new interface is a Google search results page The new interface, which opens via the same shortcut, is a Google Search results page. It includes key information such as hourly forecasts, a 10-day outlook, air quality data and detailed weather metrics. However, it also includes additional links and related queries like any other search results page. This change gives users more information and modern design touches but takes away the focused simplicity that made the old Froggy screen so efficient.

