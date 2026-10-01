Google's Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 lands on Pixel devices

Google just rolled out the Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 update for Pixel devices, mainly to squash some annoying bugs.

If your phone was losing battery fast with Flip to Shh on or downloads kept failing, this update should help.

It works on a bunch of Pixels, including the 6a, 7, and the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and you can sideload it if you're already on Beta 6.1.

Some devices might still ask for a different beta, so Google's clearly still ironing things out.