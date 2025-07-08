Next Article
Google's Gemini AI enhances Galaxy Watch 8 series
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series is dropping on July 9, and this time it's powered by Google's Gemini AI.
The update means you'll be able to use natural voice commands for things like reminders, schedules, and even controlling your smart home—right from your wrist.
Samsung and Google are teaming up to make wearables feel a lot smarter and more helpful in daily life.
Google Assistant is being replaced by Gemini AI
This will be the first smartwatch lineup to swap out Google Assistant for Gemini AI on Wear OS.
Expect more intelligent, context-aware responses that actually help you get stuff done—not just send notifications.
With upgraded design and features, the Galaxy Watch 8 is aiming to set a new standard for what smartwatches can do.