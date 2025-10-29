Next Article
Google's Gemini voice assistant expands to more Google TV devices
Technology
Google's Gemini voice assistant is rolling out to a bunch of new Google TV devices this winter.
Until now, it was only on the TCL QM9K series, but soon you'll see it on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart's onn. 4K Pro, and Hisense U7, U8, and UX series TVs.
Gemini can help you find shows by just describing them
Gemini helps you find shows just by describing them, set your viewing preferences, and even get recaps or reviews—all right on your TV.
You can also dive into new topics with YouTube videos, thanks to Gemini.
Google says more updates are on the way to make your TV experience even smoother and more interactive.