Got emergency alert today? It was a nationwide test

India conducted a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today. The drill was part of the country's efforts to improve disaster preparedness. At around 11:58am both iPhone and Android users across different regions received a "Test Alert" notification along with a loud warning tone. The message read that it was a test cell broadcast sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Government of India.

Public response No action required from users The test alert clarified that users might receive the message multiple times during this testing phase and no action was required from them. The notification also referred to a press release by the DoT on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, explaining this ongoing testing process. Earlier versions of these test messages had described them as "SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE" for assessing NDMA's Pan-India Emergency Alert System.

System purpose What is pan-India emergency alert system? The Pan-India Emergency Alert System aims to improve public safety by allowing authorities to issue real-time alerts during emergencies like earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods. As part of its nationwide rollout, the Cell Broadcast (CB) system is being tested across the country to ensure its effectiveness and proper functioning before full-scale operationalization. During this validation phase, test messages in English and Hindi may be received on mobile handsets with CB test channels enabled.

