Govee's smart lamps are on sale for Amazon Spring Sale
Technology
Govee's color-changing smart lamps just got a price drop for Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026.
The Table Lamp 2 Pro is now $134.99 (that's $45 off), and the Table Lamp 2 is $55.99 after a $24 discount.
You can snag these deals on Amazon, Best Buy, or Govee's own site.
Both lamps support Matter and let you control colors
Both lamps let you control colors, brightness, and warmth right from the Govee app.
The Table Lamp 2 offers over 60 preset scenes, while the Pro version packs more than 100 scenes plus a built-in Bluetooth speaker for music vibes.
Both support Matter, so they work smoothly with Alexa, Google Home, and they sync lighting effects to your music for an extra immersive setup.