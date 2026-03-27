Govee's smart lamps are on sale for Amazon Spring Sale

Both lamps support Matter and let you control colors

Both lamps let you control colors, brightness, and warmth right from the Govee app.

The Table Lamp 2 offers over 60 preset scenes, while the Pro version packs more than 100 scenes plus a built-in Bluetooth speaker for music vibes.

Both support Matter, so they work smoothly with Alexa, Google Home, and they sync lighting effects to your music for an extra immersive setup.