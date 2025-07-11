Next Article
Govt accused of circumventing legal safeguards for content removal
X Corp (formerly Twitter) told the Karnataka High Court that the Indian government is skipping important legal steps when ordering posts to be removed.
They claim officials are using IT Rules and a tool called the Sahyog Portal to demand takedowns, without proper oversight or clear legal backing.
What's the case?
X Corp worries this could let officials take down content without checks, which might threaten free speech online.
Digital publishers' group Digipub is backing X's concerns too.
The court will hear the government's side on July 17—so what happens next could shape how online speech is handled in India.