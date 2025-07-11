Next Article
YouTube revamps discovery with dynamic 'Charts'
YouTube is retiring its old Trending page and rolling out new category-specific Charts instead.
Soon, you'll be able to check out what's hot in areas like music videos, podcasts, and movie trailers—so it's way easier to find trending stuff that actually matches your interests.
More updates for creators and users
Alongside the new Charts, YouTube is adding more options to its Explore menu, including a dedicated Gaming page.
Creators get some love too: the new Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio offers custom content ideas, while the Hype feature helps boost fresh uploads.
All these updates are about making YouTube more fun and useful for everyone.