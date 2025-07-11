Next Article
Louis Vuitton UK suffers cyber-attack
Hackers broke into Louis Vuitton's UK systems on July 2, stealing customer names, contact details, and purchase history—but thankfully, no payment info was taken.
LVMH has warned shoppers to watch out for possible scam or phishing attempts after the breach.
Similar incidents at other luxury brands
LVMH reported the incident to UK authorities and is working with investigators.
This isn't an isolated case—Louis Vuitton in Korea faced a similar hack last month, and Christian Dior Couture was hit in May.
The string of attacks has raised fresh concerns about how luxury brands are protecting customer data.