X raises Premium+ rates, cuts other tiers in India Technology Jul 11, 2025

X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just changed its subscription plans for Indian users.

The Basic plan is now cheaper at ₹170/month or ₹1,700/year, and the Premium plan also got a price cut to ₹427/month.

But if you're eyeing Premium+, brace yourself—its monthly cost has jumped to ₹2,570 and yearly to ₹26,400.