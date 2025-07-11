Next Article
X raises Premium+ rates, cuts other tiers in India
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just changed its subscription plans for Indian users.
The Basic plan is now cheaper at ₹170/month or ₹1,700/year, and the Premium plan also got a price cut to ₹427/month.
But if you're eyeing Premium+, brace yourself—its monthly cost has jumped to ₹2,570 and yearly to ₹26,400.
What's new in the 3 tiers?
Each tier unlocks different perks: Basic lets you edit posts and write longer updates.
Premium adds tools like X Pro and fewer ads, while Premium+ gives you an ad-free feed and more visibility.
These changes come as X tries new ways to grow beyond ads—and right after ex-CEO Linda Yaccarino stepped down.