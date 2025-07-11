Next Article
UN report calls for enhanced deepfake detection
The UN's tech agency is sounding the alarm on AI-generated deepfakes—those fake but super-realistic images, videos, and audio clips that can fool almost anyone.
At the "AI for Good Summit" in Geneva, they called for stronger global rules and better tech to spot these fakes before they spread.
New tools help platforms check if content is real
Tools use invisible digital watermarks to help platforms check if a video or image is real or has been tampered with.
This means you'll have a better shot at knowing what's legit before you like, share, or repost.
Countries need to work together to tackle this issue
With deepfakes getting more convincing, there's a bigger risk of scams and even election interference.
Experts say that unless countries work together and teach people how to spot fakes, it'll only get harder to trust what we see online.