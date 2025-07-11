Apple Watch AI accurately detects pregnancy, study reveals

A new study found that an Apple-backed AI model can detect pregnancy with 92% accuracy by tracking changes in your daily habits—like activity, sleep, and heart rate—using data from your Apple Watch and iPhone.

How the AI model was trained The Wearable Behavior Model (WBM) learned from over 2.5 billion hours of behavioral data collected from more than 160,000 people in the Apple Heart and Movement Study.

This huge dataset helped the AI recognize subtle weekly patterns that signal different health states.

More than just pregnancy WBM isn't just about pregnancy—it can also pick up on things like medication use, sleep quality, and even respiratory infections.

By blending long-term behavior trends with biometric sensor info, it gives a fuller picture of your health.