NxtQuantum unveils Ai+ smartphones in India

NxtQuantum, led by ex-Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, just dropped its first Ai+ series—India's own smartphones designed and made here, running on a homegrown operating system. The big highlight? Local data control and features tuned for Indian users.

Two models—Pulse (4G) and Nova (5G) There are two models: Ai+ Pulse (4G) at ₹4,999 and Ai+ Nova 5G at ₹7,999. Both hit Flipkart soon (July 12 and 13).

You get a roomy 6.7-inch HD+ display, dual AI cameras with a sharp 50MP main sensor, a solid 5000mAh battery, up to 1TB expandable storage, and five color options.

Focus on local data control The Pulse packs a Unisoc T615 chip with a smooth 90Hz display; the Nova steps it up with a T8200 processor and an even slicker 120Hz screen.

Both have side fingerprint unlock for quick access.

Running on NxtQuantum OS (built from Android 15), your data stays stored only in India using government-approved cloud regions—so privacy is front and center.