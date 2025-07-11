Shukla's space journey with dormant tardigrades
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just ran a cool experiment on the International Space Station, sending tardigrades (tiny, super-tough creatures) into orbit.
Scientists woke them up from dormancy in space to see how zero gravity and cosmic radiation affect these nearly indestructible animals.
Why study tardigrades?
Tardigrades are famous for surviving extreme conditions thanks to special proteins that protect their cells.
By figuring out how these proteins work, researchers hope to discover ways to shield astronauts from things like radiation and muscle loss during long missions.
Implications for future space missions
The insights from this experiment could help design better life-support systems for future deep-space journeys—including India's upcoming Gaganyaan missions—making long trips safer and healthier for astronauts.