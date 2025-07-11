Secure your valuables with discounted Apple AirTag

Apple's AirTag is an easy, affordable way to track stuff

AirTag is a tiny Bluetooth tracker you can stick on your keys, wallet, or gadgets and easily find them with the Find My app.

It's waterproof and uses a battery that lasts over a year (and you can swap it out yourself).

At $19.99, this is one of the lowest prices ever for an AirTag—making it an easy pick if you've been thinking about getting one.