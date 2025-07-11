Next Article
Secure your valuables with discounted Apple AirTag
Apple's AirTag just got a 31% discount for Prime Day, dropping to $19.99 from its usual $30.
You can grab this deal at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy—pretty handy timing if you're gearing up for summer adventures or the upcoming Perseid meteor shower.
Apple's AirTag is an easy, affordable way to track stuff
AirTag is a tiny Bluetooth tracker you can stick on your keys, wallet, or gadgets and easily find them with the Find My app.
It's waterproof and uses a battery that lasts over a year (and you can swap it out yourself).
At $19.99, this is one of the lowest prices ever for an AirTag—making it an easy pick if you've been thinking about getting one.