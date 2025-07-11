Ready, set, scroll: Instagram's latest features are here to elevate your feed

Key updates to Instagram

Reels can now be up to three minutes long—perfect for deeper stories or just more laughs.

The special Rosalia font adds some flair but is only here till July.

Profile grids got a 3:4 makeover for a cleaner look.

In DMs, you get instant translation in 99 languages, so chatting across borders is easier than ever.

Plus, you can send Spotify song snippets in messages and even schedule your chats for later—handy for planning or just keeping things organized.