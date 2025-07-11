Ready, set, scroll: Instagram's latest features are here to elevate your feed
Instagram just rolled out fresh updates to make the app more fun and creative.
You can now make longer Reels, try out a limited-time Rosalia-inspired font, and share Spotify music previews right in your Stories and Notes.
The goal? More ways to express yourself and connect with friends.
Key updates to Instagram
Reels can now be up to three minutes long—perfect for deeper stories or just more laughs.
The special Rosalia font adds some flair but is only here till July.
Profile grids got a 3:4 makeover for a cleaner look.
In DMs, you get instant translation in 99 languages, so chatting across borders is easier than ever.
Plus, you can send Spotify song snippets in messages and even schedule your chats for later—handy for planning or just keeping things organized.