Greece: Children under 15 can't use social media from 2027
What's the story
Greece's parliament has approved a bill banning the use of social media platforms by children under the age of 15. The move comes amid rising concerns over the impact of these platforms on minors' health as well as safety. The ban will come into effect from January 1 next year.
Global movement
Australia was the 1st country to legislate
Greece is not the first country to impose such a restriction.
Australia was the first nation to legislate against minors' use of social media, a move it made last year.
France had also attempted a similar law, but it was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council back in August.
Compliance period
Compliance period for platforms
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has given social media platforms a compliance period of 2.5 months.
During this time, they are expected to come up with a method for age verification and privacy protection of users.
The Greek government is also one of seven European Union countries looking for an age verification solution with the European Commission.
Parental support
Greek government taking stand with parents
The Greek government is taking a stand with parents to help curb the "endless scrolling" that robs children of sleep, focus, as well as time spent with friends.
The move is part of a broader effort to protect minors from potential harm caused by excessive use of social media platforms.