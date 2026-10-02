This AI can make you think you're talking to human

Griffin has already shown its capabilities in independent evaluations of face-to-face conversational AI.

On NVIDIA's VideoFDB benchmark, it scored 3.83 out of 5 on generation, just shy of the human reference score of 3.92 and way ahead of the next-highest published system at a score of 2.80.

In another live study, nearly half (48%) of participants thought they were talking to a real person instead of an AI avatar.