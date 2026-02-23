GTA 6 price leaked online: Here's what it may cost

The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) could be one of the most expensive standard edition games ever, if a recent digital listing is to be believed. According to Insider Gaming, an Xbox version of GTA VI was briefly spotted online with a price tag of £89.99 (approximately $99.99). A PC code for the Rockstar Games Launcher was also listed at £60.99.

Placeholder prices Industry insiders weigh in on pricing speculation Industry insiders have warned that these prices are probably placeholder figures, a common practice ahead of major game releases. The final pricing of GTA VI could differ from these initial listings. Despite the uncertainty over its cost, the game's potential features, based on reports, and its launch date have been confirmed by Rockstar Games's parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Game features 'GTA VI' to feature dual protagonists Lucia and Jason GTA VI is expected to have a huge open-world map inspired by modern-day Florida, two main characters, and improved gameplay mechanics. Reports indicate that for the first time in the series' history, a female protagonist named Lucia will be featured along with a male character. This dual-character storyline adds depth and variety to the narrative.

Game immersion Game to have realistic graphics, intelligent NPCs The game will let players explore different environments such as urban cities, beaches, swamps, and small towns. It is also rumored to feature enhanced graphics with ray tracing, volumetric clouds, and realistic reflections for an immersive gaming experience. Non-playable characters (NPCs) are also expected to have improved reactions while police behavior will be more intelligent with new stealth mechanics for evading law enforcement.

