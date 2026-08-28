'GTA VI' gets nearly 27-minute-long extended look ahead of release
What's the story
Rockstar Games has released an "extended look" at its highly-anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). The video, which is nearly 27 minutes long, is entirely made up of footage from the PS5 version of the game. It was first shown on Netflix at 3:00pm ET but can now also be viewed on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website.
Video details
Game world, characters, and some gameplay elements
The extended look at GTA VI is more of a cinematic experience than a traditional video game trailer.
It gives viewers a glimpse into the game's atmosphere, its main characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and various locations within the game world.
While it doesn't delve deep into specific game mechanics, there are some segments showcasing playable shootouts, police car chases, and activities like basketball shooting and scuba diving.
Information
The game is set to launch on November 19
GTA VI is set to launch on November 19, with a starting price of $79.99. The game has been one of the most anticipated releases in recent years.