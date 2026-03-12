Foreign hacker breached FBI's servers, accessed Epstein investigation files: Report

A foreign hacker broke into the FBI 's New York field office and accessed files related to its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, according to documents from the US Department of Justice , reviewed by Reuters. The incident highlights the potential intelligence value of these files. The breach was discovered in February 2023, when an agent at the bureau's child exploitation forensic lab found a text file warning his network had been compromised.

Investigation details Investigation into breach revealed unusual activity on server The investigation into the breach revealed unusual activity on the server, including accessing certain files related to the Epstein case. However, it is still unclear which specific files were accessed or if any data was downloaded by the hacker. The FBI has described this incident as an "isolated one," saying they restricted access to the malicious actor and rectified their network.

Incident aftermath Hacker threatened to report the owner of device The hacker, who allegedly didn't know they had broken into a law enforcement server, was disgusted by the presence of child abuse images on the device. They left a message threatening to report its owner to the FBI. However, bureau officials managed to defuse the situation by convincing the hacker that they were indeed from the FBI.

