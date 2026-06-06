Hackers tricked Meta AI chatbot to hijack Barack Obama's @obamawhitehouse

Satnam Narang urges 2FA protections

Satnam Narang call this a "one of the most consequential abuses of AI chatbots" seen thus far and warn that similar hacks could happen more often as chatbots become common.

Their advice? Platforms should ramp up protections, like two-factor authentication, especially for high-profile users.

So if you're on Instagram, it might be time to double-check your security settings.