Hackers tricked Meta AI chatbot to hijack Barack Obama's @obamawhitehouse
Technology
Hackers found a way to trick Meta's new AI support chatbot, letting them change email addresses on Instagram accounts and grab verification codes.
This gave them control over profiles, including the White House Instagram account of Barack Obama (@obamawhitehouse).
The exploit surfaced in May 2026 and has left users worried about how secure their accounts really are.
Satnam Narang urges 2FA protections
Satnam Narang call this a "one of the most consequential abuses of AI chatbots" seen thus far and warn that similar hacks could happen more often as chatbots become common.
Their advice? Platforms should ramp up protections, like two-factor authentication, especially for high-profile users.
So if you're on Instagram, it might be time to double-check your security settings.