HAL's Dhruv NG helicopter completes first flight: Why it matters

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has successfully conducted the maiden flight of its next-generation helicopter, the Dhruv NG. The event took place at HAL's facility in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Dhruv NG is a sophisticated 5.5-ton twin-engine multi-role helicopter, specifically designed to meet the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain.

Technological advancement Dhruv NG: A leap in India's rotary-wing capability The Dhruv NG is a major step forward in India's indigenous rotary-wing capability. It has been upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market, HAL said. The helicopter focuses on improved safety, performance, and passenger comfort. It is powered by twin Shakti 1H1C engines that offer enhanced power ratings and internal maintenance capabilities within India.

Safety features Dhruv NG features and safety measures The Dhruv NG comes with a civil-certified glass cockpit compliant to AS4 requirements, and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also has crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and a proven twin-engine configuration for high redundancy. Advanced vibration control systems ensure a smooth ride, making the helicopter suitable for VIP transport as well as medical evacuation missions.