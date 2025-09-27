Harrods suffers data breach after cyberattack on 3rd-party provider

Harrods working with provider to contain situation

Harrods has reached out to affected customers and alerted authorities while working with the provider to contain the situation.

In July 2025, four people aged 17-20 were arrested for cyberattacks targeting Harrods, Marks & Spencer, and Co-op; they're facing charges like blackmail and money laundering but are currently out on bail.

These attacks are part of a bigger campaign that has caused major disruptions for UK retailers this year—including taking down Marks & Spencer's online store for weeks and forcing Co-op to shut down parts of its IT system.