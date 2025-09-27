Next Article
Elon Musk's new venture Macrohard aims to replace software engineers
Technology
Elon Musk just introduced Macrohard, a new company under his xAI initiative, aiming to shake up the tech world and go head-to-head with Microsoft.
The big idea? Use AI—powered by xAI's Grok 5 model and the massive Colossus 2 supercomputer—to fully automate how software gets built.
Macrohard is actively recruiting top engineers with attractive salaries
Macrohard wants to automate everything in software development, from design and coding to testing and deployment.
They're actively recruiting top engineers with attractive salaries, hoping to show how far AI can go in running large-scale software projects—and maybe even reduce the need for human-driven processes along the way.