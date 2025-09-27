Apple is testing a new app to upgrade Siri

Apple is also experimenting with Gemini AI

Veritas is also helping Apple experiment with "Linwood," which blends Apple's own AI with outside tech.

There's even talk of teaming up with Google to use a special version of its Gemini AI for the new Siri.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple needs to "win in AI," and they're backing that up with big investments—and some leadership changes, as Robby Walker, who once oversaw Siri, will leave the company in October.

Expect a more conversational, personalized Siri soon, based on the company's stated goals.