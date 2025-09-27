Next Article
YouTube Labs invites you to test AI features before launch
Technology
YouTube just rolled out "YouTube Labs," a space where US testers can test-drive upcoming AI features and help shape what's next.
Announced on September 26, 2025, the first experiment is "AI Music Hosts," which provides commentary and fan trivia during your music sessions in the YouTube Music app.
'AI Music Hosts' is the 1st experiment
"AI Music Hosts" is designed to make listening feel more like hanging out at a talk show, with smart insights popping up as you play songs.
It follows earlier experiments like "Ask about video" for quick highlights and AI Overviews for speedy video summaries.
By sharing feedback through Labs, users get a real say in how these tools evolve—making the whole experience smarter and more engaging for everyone.