YouTube Labs invites you to test AI features before launch

'AI Music Hosts' is the 1st experiment

"AI Music Hosts" is designed to make listening feel more like hanging out at a talk show, with smart insights popping up as you play songs.

It follows earlier experiments like "Ask about video" for quick highlights and AI Overviews for speedy video summaries.

By sharing feedback through Labs, users get a real say in how these tools evolve—making the whole experience smarter and more engaging for everyone.