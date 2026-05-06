Haryana announces 2 AI centres of excellence with ₹40Cr Technology May 06, 2026

Big news for tech in Haryana: the government is setting up two AI Centers of Excellence, one in Panchkula, one in Gurugram.

Backed by a ₹40 crore project under a 40:40:20 split, with ₹16 crore from the central government, 40% from the state government, and ₹8 crore from industry partners like NASSCOM and STPI, these centers aim to boost innovation and job skills across the state.