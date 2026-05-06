Haryana announces 2 AI centres of excellence with ₹40Cr
Big news for tech in Haryana: the government is setting up two AI Centers of Excellence, one in Panchkula, one in Gurugram.
Backed by a ₹40 crore project under a 40:40:20 split, with ₹16 crore from the central government, 40% from the state government, and ₹8 crore from industry partners like NASSCOM and STPI, these centers aim to boost innovation and job skills across the state.
ARJUN SPV to implement sectoral centers
The project is being implemented through ARJUN, the special purpose vehicle formed under the Haryana AI Development Project.
Gurugram's center builds on an existing tech hub and will focus on healthcare, agriculture, education, environment, and public services.
Panchkula's center is all-new and will work on governance, financial inclusion, disaster management, and citizen services.
Plus, AI skill development programs are coming soon!