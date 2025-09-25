Haven-1: World's 1st commercial space station to launch next year

Vast Space, a California-based company, is gearing up to launch Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station. The launch is currently scheduled for May 2026. The single-module space station will dock with SpaceX 's Dragon spacecraft for astronaut transportation between Earth and orbit, as shown in a rendering. The interior of Haven-1 features a unique "human-centric" design with a large dome window and a retractable communal table.

Research hub Serving as a platform for microgravity research Haven-1 will also serve as a platform for microgravity research in space. It has a science lab that can accommodate different kinds of experiments. The station offers about one-eighth of the internal usable space of the International Space Station (ISS). Vast Space has already built a "pathfinder" version of Haven-1, a full-size mockup designed to validate and test the geometries and interfaces of the final version.

Station specs Interior design includes a dome window, deployable communal table Haven-1 has a diameter of 4.4 meters and a habitable volume of 45 cubic meters, about the same as inside a single-deck bus. It will be launched into orbit by SpaceX Falcon 9, with the first crew following a few months later using SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The interior design includes a dome window, deployable communal table, private sleeping space for each crew member, and high-speed internet connectivity via Starlink.

Expansion Vast Space has grown from 200 to 950 employees Since announcing the project in mid-2023, Vast Space has grown from 200 to 950 employees. The company has invested in facilities capable of producing the Haven-1 module and two modules a year for the bigger Haven-2. This potential ISS successor is still in its early planning stages. The company recently completed a "qualification" version of Haven-1 for ground testing and is now building the actual module meant to go into orbit. It is currently completing the final welding stages.