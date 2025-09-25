Haven-1: World's 1st commercial space station to launch next year
What's the story
Vast Space, a California-based company, is gearing up to launch Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station. The launch is currently scheduled for May 2026. The single-module space station will dock with SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft for astronaut transportation between Earth and orbit, as shown in a rendering. The interior of Haven-1 features a unique "human-centric" design with a large dome window and a retractable communal table.
Research hub
Haven-1 will also serve as a platform for microgravity research in space. It has a science lab that can accommodate different kinds of experiments. The station offers about one-eighth of the internal usable space of the International Space Station (ISS). Vast Space has already built a "pathfinder" version of Haven-1, a full-size mockup designed to validate and test the geometries and interfaces of the final version.
Station specs
Haven-1 has a diameter of 4.4 meters and a habitable volume of 45 cubic meters, about the same as inside a single-deck bus. It will be launched into orbit by SpaceX Falcon 9, with the first crew following a few months later using SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The interior design includes a dome window, deployable communal table, private sleeping space for each crew member, and high-speed internet connectivity via Starlink.
Expansion
Since announcing the project in mid-2023, Vast Space has grown from 200 to 950 employees. The company has invested in facilities capable of producing the Haven-1 module and two modules a year for the bigger Haven-2. This potential ISS successor is still in its early planning stages. The company recently completed a "qualification" version of Haven-1 for ground testing and is now building the actual module meant to go into orbit. It is currently completing the final welding stages.
Mission details
Vast Space is yet to announce the crew for Haven-1 and its exact mission activities. The company's target customers are space agencies, especially from developing countries, looking to send astronauts into orbit for the first time. Private self-funded individuals will also be considered, with a spot on the board offered at an undisclosed but hefty price tag. Some of this work will likely take place in the station's science lab, developed with commercial partners in mind.