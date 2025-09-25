NASA warns of satellite, communication risks as Sun 'wakes up'

NASA has warned that the Sun is "waking up," with an increase in solar activity since 2008. The agency's latest research, led by Jamie Jasinski at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows that solar wind strength, magnetic field intensity, and sunspot numbers have all been on the rise since the solar minimum of 2008. This unexpected trend could have major implications for Earth such as disrupting GPS systems, radio communications, power grids, and satellites.

Solar behavior Understanding solar cycle The Sun goes through an 11-year solar cycle, alternating between periods of high and low activity. During the solar maximum phase, sunspots—cooler, darker areas on the Sun caused by magnetic activity—are plentiful. These often trigger solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). However, during a solar minimum, there are fewer sunspots and less activity. Long-term trends in this behavior can span decades and are harder to predict.

Space weather Effects of increased solar activity The rise in solar activity leads to space weather events that can affect daily life. Solar flares and CMEs can disrupt GPS navigation systems, radio signals, and power grids. Satellites are also at risk of damage or operational interruptions due to these events. Astronauts working in space may face higher radiation exposure as a result of increased solar activity.