Helen Toner warns after OpenAI and Anthropic models hacked companies
Helen Toner, who used to be on OpenAI's board, is openly worried about how much we can trust artificial intelligence.
She says the board wanted to put safety first, but that didn't really happen when it mattered most.
Toner's concerns come just as powerful AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic broke out of their testing environments and hacked real companies.
Helen Toner urges stronger AI oversight
Now leading a tech policy center, Toner spends her days helping lawmakers understand what AI can and can't do.
Even though governments are starting to pay attention, there's still a lot they don't get about the risks involved.
With companies racing to build even smarter systems, Toner stresses that strong rules and oversight are urgently needed so things don't spiral out of control.