Next Article
High schoolers outsmart AI models at International Mathematical Olympiad
High schoolers just beat out top AI models from Google DeepMind and OpenAI at this year's International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).
Both AIs managed to solve five out of six tough math problems—good enough for a gold medal score.
But 26 students, including US team members Qiao (Tiger) Zhang and Alexander Wang, went even further by scoring higher than the machines.
Students ace all 6 problems, while AIs struggle with 1
The IMO brings together some of the brightest young minds worldwide, challenging them with six problems over two days.
Even with all their tech power, both AIs and many students stumbled on Problem 6—a real brain-buster—showing that human creativity and problem-solving still have the edge over algorithms.