Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: Study

Just a small bump in PM2.5 levels (think: exhaust or factory smoke) was tied to a 17% jump in dementia risk. Soot raised it by 13% per unit, and even NO2 added 3% more risk per 10 mg/m3. These tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs—and maybe even reach your brain.

Clean air more important than ever

Scientists say these pollutants damage brain cells through inflammation and oxidative stress, making clean air more important than ever as dementia cases are expected to top 150 million by 2050.

The researchers also pointed out that marginalized communities face higher exposure but often get overlooked in studies—so tackling air pollution could help protect everyone's brain health going forward.