Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: Study
A massive new study links long-term exposure to air pollution—especially stuff like car exhaust and soot—to a higher risk of developing dementia.
Researchers looked at data from nearly 29 million people and found that fine particles (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and black carbon are all connected to increased dementia risk.
Tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs
Just a small bump in PM2.5 levels (think: exhaust or factory smoke) was tied to a 17% jump in dementia risk.
Soot raised it by 13% per unit, and even NO2 added 3% more risk per 10 mg/m3.
These tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs—and maybe even reach your brain.
Clean air more important than ever
Scientists say these pollutants damage brain cells through inflammation and oxidative stress, making clean air more important than ever as dementia cases are expected to top 150 million by 2050.
The researchers also pointed out that marginalized communities face higher exposure but often get overlooked in studies—so tackling air pollution could help protect everyone's brain health going forward.