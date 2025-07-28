Next Article
Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 12-13: How to watch
The Perseid Meteor Shower is about to hit its peak, lighting up the night sky on August 12 and 13.
Running from July 17 to August 23, it's one of the year's coolest space shows—even with a bright full moon on August 9, you can still catch up to 25 meteors an hour during prime time.
When and where to watch the meteor shower
Your best bet is heading out after 11pm far from city lights—just look toward the constellation Perseus.
These meteors are actually bits from comet Swift-Tuttle zooming into our atmosphere at crazy speeds, creating those epic streaks across the sky.
This annual event has wowed stargazers for generations—don't miss your chance!