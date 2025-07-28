Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 12-13: How to watch Technology Jul 28, 2025

The Perseid Meteor Shower is about to hit its peak, lighting up the night sky on August 12 and 13.

Running from July 17 to August 23, it's one of the year's coolest space shows—even with a bright full moon on August 9, you can still catch up to 25 meteors an hour during prime time.